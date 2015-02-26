(Corrects Poland's rating to A- with positive outlook from A with stable outlook)

VIENNA Feb 26 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's expressed concern about Austria's appetite to tackle fiscal reforms and said it would watch closely whether state debt guarantees are upheld as the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria get wound down.

"We see with worry that political decisions in Austria seem to be oriented more towards populist aspects than towards long-term goals such as budget consolidation," S&P official Thomas Fischinger told a news conference on Thursday.

S&P did not expect the government to send "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution into insolvency. S&P's main focus was that state guarantees on debt that Heta inherited from Hypo are honoured should creditors get bailed in.

S&P also said it thought lower oil prices would help cushion the blow on countries in central and eastern Europe from an expected withdrawal from expansive monetary policy in the United States and perhaps Britain. It saw good prospects that Poland's "A-" rating, with positive outlook, could improve. (Reporting By Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)