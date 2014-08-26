VIENNA Aug 26 Austria's conservative People's Party has selected Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner to replace Michael Spindelegger as party leader, who resigned unexpectedly on Tuesday in a row over tax reform.

Mitterlehner told a news conference after party leaders met that government minister posts would be decided during discussions over the next few days. He did not say who would get the post of finance minister, which Spindelegger held in addition to the party leadership.

The People's Party is junior partner in a coalition with Social Democrats. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)