VIENNA Oct 14 Austrian metal workers seeking a 5.5 percent wage increase went on strike on Friday and warned that they would carry out open-ended walkouts next week if a pay dispute was not settled.

Around half of the country's 165,000 metal workers have voted to support the strike, the first in the Austrian metal industry for 25 years.

The strikers are targeting 150 businesses in the Alpine country, including specialist steel group Voestalpine .

Voestalpine refused to comment on the strikes or wage negotiations. The company's main steel works are based in the northern city of Linz. The group produced around 2 million tonnes of steel in its first quarter to end-June.

"If there is no progress at the weekend then things are going to get really serious on Monday," Rainer Wimmer, the head of industry union Pro-Ge, told the Austria Press Agency.

The metal workers say employers must take into account 2.8 percent annual inflation earlier this year and healthy industrial growth. Inflation reached 3.6 percent in September, according to the national definition.

Employers have said they can afford a 3.65 percent wage rise with a 200 euro ($274) one-off payment. They say that the metal workers are being offered the highest wage rise of all sectors in Austria at a time of economic uncertainty. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)