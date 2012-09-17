VIENNA, Sept 17 A billionaire auto parts magnate
who wants Austria to abandon the euro has thrown his hat into
the ring to be the country's next chancellor, saying he thought
his party could get as much as 30 percent of the vote in
elections due next year.
Frank Stronach's party is so new that it still has no name
and its support remains so far in single figures. The
80-year-old is seeking to tap growing bailout fatigue in wealthy
northern European countries and could turn the election into a
de facto vote on Austria's future in Europe.
"I will make myself available as the top candidate. Of
course I will take part in the campaign," the Austro-Canadian
businessman told newspaper WirtschaftsBlatt in an interview
published on Monday, confirming for the first time he intended
to head his party's list.
He said he thought his party could realistically get between
20 and 30 percent of the vote. Opinion polls show him close to
10 percent, far behind the governing Social Democrats on about
28 percent and their conservative OVP coalition partners on
slightly more than 20 percent.
The far-right Freedom Party, also a vocal critic of bailing
out struggling euro zone nations and using taxpayer funds to
finance the zone's ESM rescue fund, gets about 20 percent in
polls.
Stronach, a rags-to-riches entrepreneur who founded the
Magna auto supply empire, has made headlines by suggesting
Austria return to the schilling. He reiterated that line in the
newspaper interview.
"Each (euro zone) country can have its own euro that will be
valued according to its economic might. There should be flexible
exchange rates and the currency will rise or fall depending on
how well or poorly a country performs economically," he said,
calling for European monitoring of money supply in each country.
"If this can't be implemented then we should return to the
schilling."
Stronach attacked the European Central Bank's (ECB) plan to
buy bonds of euro zone countries that apply for a rescue
programme.
"Unlimited bond-buying is a danger for the strong currency
countries because the ECB is for the most part in the hands of
the weak currency countries. They are getting their hands on the
money we saved," he complained.
He said it would be better for all concerned if
debt-strapped Greece exited the euro zone, devalued its currency
and regained competitiveness.
He called for introducing a flat tax in Austria and added:
"Companies that invest their profits in Austria should pay no
tax because this creates jobs."