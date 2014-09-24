VIENNA, Sept 24 An Austrian court will decide by November whether to annul an auction for mobile frequencies which brought the state 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2013, but which some telecom companies say was flawed, a court spokesman said on Wednesday.

Hutchison Whampoa's Austrian unit Drei and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile appealed against the results of the auction, which was then Europe's most expensive for fourth-generation (4G) frequencies per head of population.

The two operators sought a re-run of the auction, arguing its conditions were designed to maximise returns at the risk of weakening competition. Each of the three bidding parties was allowed to bid for up to 50 percent of the spectrum on sale, meaning one could have been shut out completely - although the regulator said it would not have allowed that to happen.

Telekom Austria paid the most (1 billion euros), while Drei emerged with no spectrum in the valuable 800 megahertz range used for long-range communications and for penetrating the walls of buildings, effectively limiting its appeal to urban and suburban areas.

Hutchison withdrew its appeal in June after Austria said it would invest 1 billion euros of the auction proceeds in improving broadband infrastructure. The government has yet to clarify how it will proceed on this plan.

A spokesman for the highest administrative court said its ruling was expected in November. Its finding would be the final word on the matter and could not be subject to any further appeal.

Should it decide in favour of T-Mobile's complaint, the auction would have to be repeated, which could delay the availability of faster mobile services in Austria, create uncertainty about the use of frequencies and add costs for the state and the companies.

A T-Mobile spokesman said the company believed it had a good legal basis for its complaint which it would not withdraw.

Drei Chief Executive Jan Trionow told reporters the auction had "significant formal and legal flaws", but added it would be setback if there was another big delay for the entire industry. "A new auction would certainly take more than a year," he said.

Austrian telecoms regulator RTR declined comment.

(1 US dollar = 0.7785 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Holmes)