VIENNA Oct 21 Austria raised 2.01 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in an auction for fourth-generation telecoms frequencies, the industry regulator said, almost four times the minimum it had targeted.

The telecoms watchdog said on Monday Telekom Austria paid 1.03 billion euros for 14 frequency blocks, Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile 654 million for 9 blocks and Hutchison Whampoa's H3G 330 million for five. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)