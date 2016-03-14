VIENNA, March 14 Austria, seen as a test case
for the effects on competition of having fewer mobile phone
players, has found users are paying more for some tariffs than
they did before a 2013 merger which cut the number of operators
from four to three.
The Telecoms regulator RTR and Austria's competition
watchdog said the anti-trust remedies imposed on Hutchison
Whampoa's unit Drei Austria, which bought Orange
Austria three years ago, still showed limited effect.
Monday's findings will be watched by those following
Hutchison Whampoa's progress elsewhere in Europe as it is facing
an extensive European Union probe over its planned 10.3 billion
pound ($15 billion) purchase of Telefonica's UK unit.
Hutchison was required by the European Commission to rent
out capacities on its network to smaller operators which own no
mobile communication infrastructure themselves. But it took
nearly two years before the first of these rival service
providers actually launched.
"It can be observed that some retail prices are still above
the level before the merger," RTR head Johannes Gungl said at a
press conference. "Competition has suffered."
In the UK case, Hutchison has said it is prepared to sell
network capacity and frequencies to counter antitrust any
concerns.
The RTR study estimated price increases of between 50 and 90
percent for average Austrian smartphone users in 2013 and 2014.
In a sign that new arrivals in the Austrian market increase
competition, prices started to fall last year after German
retail giant Aldi's Austrian arm Hofer and cable group Liberty
Global's UPC Austria introduced mobile services.
The European Commission has signalled a tougher line on
telecoms mergers since Hutchison's Austrian deal and similar
takeovers in Ireland and Germany.
TeliaSonera and Telenor abandoned their
planned merger in Denmark last summer because of stiff
opposition from European regulators.
($1 = 0.6988 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Alexander Smith)