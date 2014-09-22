VIENNA, Sept 22 Austrian food discounter Hofer, the Austrian arm of German supermarket giant Aldi Sued, will start offering mobile telecoms services early next year, Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported on Monday, citing a company insider.

Hofer will use the network of T-Mobile Austria, Der Standard said on its website. T-Mobile Austria could not immediately be reached for comment. A Hofer spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

T-Mobile Austria, part of Deutsche Telekom, said this month that it expected new entrants on the mobile market to emerge in January.

Telekom Austria is market leader.

Hutchison Whampoa unit Drei Austria has to offer wholesale access to its network to up to 16 mobile virtual network operators - which use another company's network to offer telecoms services - as a regulatory condition in its acquisition of Orange Austria last year.

Renting out infrastructure to newcomers in the mobile telecoms market enhances competition but can also bring in additional income for existing providers.

Internet provider UPC, owned by Liberty Global, has also said that it is planning to offer mobile phone services using Drei's infrastructure. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)