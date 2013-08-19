Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VIENNA Aug 19 Hutchison Whampoa's Austrian telecoms unit will continue to offer a rock-bottom mobile tariff after the integration of Orange Austria, which it bought in January.
Presenting its new look following the 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) acquisition, which investors had hoped would support price rises by reducing competition, Hutchison Drei Austria said it would keep the 7.50 euros-a-month packages until further notice.
The company, which has said it wants to raise its market share to 30 percent from a current 24 percent in Europe's most price-competitive market, also said it would offer a bonus payment of 100 euros to any customer signing a new contract.
Drei declined to say how much it was spending on a "massive" marketing campaign with the slogan: "There is an alternative," designed to position the company as different from its bigger rivals Telekom Austria and T-Mobile.
In the dozens of new tariffs presented by Drei on Monday, the most distinctive was the 7.50 euro SIM-only tariff taken over from Orange, the cheapest in Austria, which includes 1,000 minutes, 1,000 texts and 1 gigabytes of data.
At the top end Drei is offering a 65 euros-a-month package that includes unlimited data with a promise not to throttle speeds, in line with a trend for operators to get consumers to pay for data traffic volumes they had previously given away. ($1=0.7500 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
