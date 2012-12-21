Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VIENNA Dec 21 Austria's BWB competition authority said on Friday it would not appeal against Telekom Austria's acquisition of Orange's budget mobile brand Yesss, clearing the way for a wider consolidation of the country's telecom market.
The decision by the BWB, which had signalled it did have concerns about the deal and might appeal, frees Hutchison Whampoa to buy Orange in a 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) deal that was conditional on the Yesss sale. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)