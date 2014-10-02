VIENNA Oct 2 Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's plan to wind itself down will not involve new European Union rules that envision bailing in creditors of troubled banks, Chief Executive Stephan Koren told reporters on Thursday.

The Austrian bank expects to redeem liailities on schedule, he told a news conference on the bank's break-up plan. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)