VIENNA, March 28 Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG said on Thursday it could not rule out having to ask for more state aid due to external shocks or harder-than-expected asset sales.

"Can one rule out that, through such shocks or effects, one would have to ask for state help again? No," Chief Executive Stephan Koren told a news conference.

Volksbanken earlier posted a fourth-quarter loss and said its balance sheet shrank by nearly a third last year in a revamp mandated by the European Union that will take time to complete.

