VIENNA, Sept 28 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI is unlikely to pay back a 300 million euro ($409 million) tranche of state aid this year, as planned, because Austrian authorities are worried this could endanger the lender, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Volksbanken is Austria's fourth-largest lender and failed European stress tests this year.

Officials from the Austrian central bank and finance ministry were not immediately available for comment on the report in daily Wirtschaftsblatt, which cited unnamed sources.

"What is at stake here is the strengthening of equity and reducing risk," a Volksbanken spokesman said, declining to comment directly on the report.

Austria pumped 1 billion euros into the bank during the financial crisis and the central bank now acts as its overseer along with Austria's financial market watchdog.

Wirtschaftsblatt said Austrian authorities would not allow Volksbanken to repay the first tranche of aid by a year-end deadline because this could threaten the bank's stability in an unfavourable financial environment.

Volksbanken signalled this month its business was struggling, saying it probably would not make 2011 payments on hybrid or supplementary capital.

Volksbanken is in the process of selling its eastern European arm VBI to Russia's Sberbank as part of a campaign to divest non-core businesses and shore up its stretched balance sheet. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Angelika Gruber)