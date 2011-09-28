* Officials want capital to stay with bank - sources

* No green light from central bank to repay state aid

* Illiquid shares untraded by 0945 GMT (Recasts with source comments, adds background)

VIENNA, Sept 28 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI, the Austrian bank that failed this year's stress tests, probably won't repay a 300 million euro ($409 million) tranche of state aid this year for fear it will weaken the lender, financial and supervisory sources said.

It is more bad news for Volksbanken, Austria's fourth-largest bank, which has issued a profit warning and said it was unlikely to make 2011 payments on shares and hybrid or supplementary capital.

A failure to make the repayments would give Austria the right to convert state aid into equity and nationalise the bank, a step Finance Minister Maria Fekter says she would prefer not to take.

Austrian peer Erste Group Bank AG also aims to repay 1.2 billion euros in non-voting state capital it received during the crisis, but like Volksbanken has not won a green light from officials keeping a close eye on Austrian banks' balance sheets.

Owned mostly by regional banks, Volksbanken has been at the centre of attention given its relatively weak finances. It has been trying to use asset sales to shore up its balance sheet and comply with Basel III capital rules.

But it got less than it wanted for selling its VBI eastern European arm to Russia's Sberbank and has been unable so far to sell its minority stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank as planned.

In April it had said its main shareholders would chip in money to help repay the 300 million euro aid tranche due this year, but that plan has yet to pan out.

One regulatory source said the regional bank owners were ready to come up with 250 million, but there was still a 50 million euro hole in the financing that could cut into core capital, confirming a report by the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper.

STRENGTHENING EQUITY

Austria pumped 1 billion euros into Volksbanken during the financial crisis. Before repaying the money, the bank needs the central bank to agree such a step would be prudent given the bank's condition and the overall economic environment.

The Austrian National Bank has not yet been asked to prepare such an expert opinion for Volksbanken, a spokesman said.

"What is at stake here is the strengthening of equity and reducing risk," a Volksbanken spokesman said, declining direct comment on whether the aid repayment would take place in 2011.

One official who asked not to be named said the broader issue was whether it was a good idea to have banks repay expensive but useful state capital at a time when it has hard for them to raise fresh equity on markets at reasonable terms.

"We want to prevent that (state capital) is paid back early for the sake of appearances, even though the crisis is not over yet, or that you say OK and then they need (help) again when another shock hits in three months," he said.

Erste was in much better shape than Volksbanken to repay state aid this year, officials said.

Austrian regulators have often noted that banks were undercapitalised versus peers operating in central and eastern Europe and repeatedly stressed the need for them to build up their balance sheets.

A new Hungarian law that lets borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market exchange rates is adding pressure on Austrian banks, the biggest lenders there.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG said last month it could raise its share capital within a year, but a rout in bank shares has made a big stock sale unattractive.

Finance ministry officials were not immediately available while the FMA markets watchdog declined comment. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall, Angelika Gruber and; Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)