FRANKFURT Oct 13 Austria's Volksbanken OTVVp.VI blamed the costs of restructuring, a major deterioration in markets and an extraordinary impairment on country risks for an anticipated loss of between 500 million euros to 750 million euros in 2011.

In a statement late on Thursday, Volksbanken said the board of directors were discussing ways to strengthen the group's capital, and that it would further delay plans to repay 300 million euros in participation capital held by the Republic of Austria.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor)