FRANKFURT Oct 13 Austria's Volksbanken
OTVVp.VI blamed the costs of restructuring, a major
deterioration in markets and an extraordinary impairment on
country risks for an anticipated loss of between 500 million
euros to 750 million euros in 2011.
In a statement late on Thursday, Volksbanken said the board
of directors were discussing ways to strengthen the group's
capital, and that it would further delay plans to repay 300
million euros in participation capital held by the Republic of
Austria.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)