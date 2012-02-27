(Combines stories, adds background)
VIENNA Feb 27 Austria's Volksbanken AG
will be partly nationalised and its minority
shareholders will see their equity cut by up to 70 percent as
part of a package to get the loss-making bank back on its feet,
the lender said on Monday.
Regional banks will remain majority owners of Volksbanken AG
(OeVAG) after the exercise, which calls for the Austrian state
to inject 250 million euros ($335 million) and the regional
banks at least 230 million euros, it said in a statement.
One financial source said the state would get a direct stake
of more than 40 percent in OeVAG via the transaction.
The finance ministry said Austria planned to use
"contributions" from the country's banking sector to finance the
fresh state support.
The Austria Press Agency said the country would raise the
tax that all banks have to pay by 25 percent until 2017. "No
additional burden will arise for taxpayers," it quoted Deputy
Finance Minister Andreas Schieder as saying.
Ratings agencies have cited Austria's relatively large
financial sector as a risk to its sovereign debt rating.
Standard & Poor's has already stripped Austria of its AAA rating
and Moody's has warned it might do the same.
More than 60 Austrian regional banks own 60.8 percent of
OeVAG, Germany's DZ Bank Group 23.4 percent, insurer
Ergo 9.4 percent and Raiffeisen Zentralbank
5.7 percent.
Volksbanken got 1 billion euros in non-voting capital from
the state in 2009 which will now be chopped by up to 700 million
euros.
Add in 250 million in fresh state capital and 100 million
more in asset guarantees and the bill for the latest state
support surpasses 1 billion euros.
Volksbanken's inability to start repaying aid on time meant
the government had the option to convert the funds into equity.
But Finance Minister Maria Fekter had repeatedly said she
would prefer not to nationalise a third bank after the state had
to take over OeVAG unit Kommunalkredit and Hypo Group Alpe Adria
as the financial crisis raged.
Loss-making Volksbanken, which failed the EU stress tests of
big banks last year, was excused this year from the European
Banking Authority target for key banks to have core Tier 1
capital of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.
Volksbanken would have needed an extra 1.05 billion euros in
capital to reach the EBA goal. Its core Tier 1 ratio had been
around 5.5 percent.
Monday's news came after minority shareholders backed by
Austrian officials blocked a plan to spin off healthy assets at
Volksbanken into a new entity majority owned by the regional
banks, two sources close to the matter said.
That means it was back to the original plan for OeVAG to sell
or wind down non-core assets.
The bank this month sold its eastern European arm VBI to
Russia's Sberbank in a drive to shrink back to health.
Vienna-based Volksbanken will now proceed with its plan to
form a mutual liability association with its regional bank
shareholders, it said.
The plan - modelled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank -
would let it consolidate the regional banks' capital while
keeping them as separate entities.
Austria faces another bank bill when terms of Greece's debt
restructuring become final. It is ready to provide more aid to
KA Finanz, the "bad bank" split off from Kommunalkredit, should
writedowns on its Greek debt portfolio require it.
The amount of any additional aid depends on the outcome of
talks on private sector involvement in restructuring Greece's
sovereign debt.
Kommunalkredit Austria, the "good" part of the lender Austria
had to nationalise in 2008, has said it could weather any hit on
its Greek debt holdings without more state aid.
($1=0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)