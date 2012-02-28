VIENNA Feb 28 Austria had to raise the
special tax it levies on banks to help fund its rescue of ailing
Volksbanken AG because it cannot derail its drive to
reform public finances, a top finance ministry official said.
"Jeopardising the (budget) consolidation path was not
possible because that would have meant bigger problems for
Austria," Deputy Finance Minister Andreas Schieder said in a
radio interview on Tuesday.
Ratings agencies have cited Austria's relatively large
financial sector as a risk to its sovereign debt rating.
Standard & Poor's has already stripped Austria of its AAA rating
and Moody's has warned it might do the same.
Schieder was speaking a day after news that Volksbanken will
be partly nationalised in a rescue that will cost the state more
than 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in writedowns, fresh
capital and guarantees.
The government intends to raise the bank tax by a quarter
until 2017 to fund its costs in the bailout.
"It is simply a matter of fairness that the sector that
benefits from stability in the financial sector also makes a
contribution," Schieder said, adding competition among banks
would prevent them from passing the levy on to customers.
Asked if the 750 million euros to be raised by the extra
levy would suffice, he said: "It will be and must be enough."
Schieder said it was "almost unfair" to ask him to rule out
more such bailouts for other Austrian banks but added:
"Volksbanken was our last problem child... I see the other banks
- the big Austrian banks - as very stable and organised in a
sustainable way."
Austria's big lenders include Erste Group Bank,
Raiffeisen Bank International and its unlisted parent
Raiffeisen Zentralbank, and UniCredit unit
Bank Austria.
The bank tax introduced last year aims to raise around 500
million euros a year, It is based on lenders' adjusted total
assets and ranges from zero for less than 1 billion in assets to
0.085 percent for assets over 20 billion euros.
($1=0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)