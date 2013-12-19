* Part-nationalised bank gets new capital ratio target
* Says evaluating additional capital measures
* Volksbanken due to come under ECB supervision next year
VIENNA, Dec 19 Austria's partly nationalised
Volksbanken AG (VBAG) may need to boost its capital
to meet regulatory requirements after losing more than 200
million euros ($273 million) this year, it said on Thursday.
Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) has informed
Volksbanken in a draft decision that it must meet a total
capital ratio of 13.6 percent, the bank said in a statement.
Volksbanken, one of six Austrian lenders due to come under
direct European Central Bank supervision next year, said it had
a total capital ratio under Basel II standards of 15 percent as
of the end of October.
"This ratio will decline in future due to the changeover
from Basel II to Basel III, as well as VBAG's loss on a single
entity level for the business year 2013, which will likely
exceed 200 million euros," it said.
"Additional capital measures are being evaluated in order to
meet a possible capital requirement."
A spokesman said getting a 13.6 percent capital ratio would
be "a real challenge" although it was not clear whether the
target would be calculated under Basel II or the tougher Basel
III standards. A decision is due by late January, he said.
The move to ensure Volksbanken's balance sheet is robust
comes before big euro zone banks undergo a health check next
year led by the ECB.
Volksbanken, of which the state holds 43 percent after a
rescue last year, has not ruled out needing more state aid but
has dismissed as speculation a report that it might require 1
billion euros in extra support in 2014.
Volksbanken last month forecast losses through 2015 as it
carries out a drastic restructuring ordered by the European
Commission.
Austria's government has earmarked 5.8 billion euros in aid
over the next five years for struggling banks, primarily Hypo
Alpe Adria.
($1 = 0.7316 euros)
