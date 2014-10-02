BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
VIENNA Oct 2 Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG called a news conference for 1600 GMT on Thursday as officials discussed how to respond should the bank fail a stress test of big euro zone lenders' ability to withstand shocks.
"Decisions have been taken that we want to communicate to the media," a spokeswoman said without elaborating.
Newspaper Der Standard had reported earlier that Volksbanken may shift toxic assets into a "bad bank" under a new rescue plan to address a capital shortfall.
That would avoid the state, which has a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken after a 2012 rescue, having to inject any more capital into the bank, it said.
Sources close to the situation told Reuters in August that Volksbanken, which has already received 1.35 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in public aid, does not have enough capital to pass the European Central Bank's (ECB) stress test of big euro zone lenders.
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said this week that Austria was preparing a response that does not involve state aid in case Volksbanken fails the stress test, the results of which come out this month.
(1 US dollar = 0.7918 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.