VIENNA Jan 26 Austrian lender Volksbanken AG
, which had to be rescued in 2012, will service all
its debt as it winds itself down but will not be able to repay
the state aid it received, Chief Executive Stephan Koren told a
magazine.
His comments to Profil magazine are in line with what
Volksbanken forecast last year when it announced plans to hand
over some functions to the regional banks that own a majority
stake and then wind down the rest as a "bad bank."
The state owns 43 percent of the bank, which had to be
rescued when it ran into trouble as a result of its rapid
expansion in eastern Europe.
Koren said Volksbanken had reduced its liabilities further
in 2014 from 17 billion euros ($19.11 billion) in 2013, without
being more specific.
"We expect to service in an orderly way the remaining
liabilities as well, otherwise it would not be possible to get
the planned split-up through the courts," he was quoted as
saying in an interview published on Monday.
Austrian taxpayers have provided it 1.35 billion euros in
capital and guarantees. Asked if this money was gone, he said:
"Current planning sees a small capital buffer remaining that
could be distributed to shareholders but of course this is in no
relation to the (aid) sum mentioned."
Volksbanken aims to give up its banking license by mid-year
so it no longer needs to fulfil minimum bank capital standards,
then dispose of its remaining assets by 2017.
The group needs to wrap up its reorganisation plan in order
to meet the capital target the European Central Bank has
assigned the rump Volksbanken group being formed by its majority
owners.
($1 = 0.8897 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)