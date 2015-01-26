VIENNA Jan 26 Austrian lender Volksbanken AG , which had to be rescued in 2012, will service all its debt as it winds itself down but will not be able to repay the state aid it received, Chief Executive Stephan Koren told a magazine.

His comments to Profil magazine are in line with what Volksbanken forecast last year when it announced plans to hand over some functions to the regional banks that own a majority stake and then wind down the rest as a "bad bank."

The state owns 43 percent of the bank, which had to be rescued when it ran into trouble as a result of its rapid expansion in eastern Europe.

Koren said Volksbanken had reduced its liabilities further in 2014 from 17 billion euros ($19.11 billion) in 2013, without being more specific.

"We expect to service in an orderly way the remaining liabilities as well, otherwise it would not be possible to get the planned split-up through the courts," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Monday.

Austrian taxpayers have provided it 1.35 billion euros in capital and guarantees. Asked if this money was gone, he said:

"Current planning sees a small capital buffer remaining that could be distributed to shareholders but of course this is in no relation to the (aid) sum mentioned."

Volksbanken aims to give up its banking license by mid-year so it no longer needs to fulfil minimum bank capital standards, then dispose of its remaining assets by 2017.

The group needs to wrap up its reorganisation plan in order to meet the capital target the European Central Bank has assigned the rump Volksbanken group being formed by its majority owners. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)