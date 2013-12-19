VIENNA Dec 19 Austria's partly nationalised
Volksbanken AG (VBAG) may need to boost its capital
to meet regulatory requirements, it said on Thursday.
Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) has informed
Volksbanken in a draft decision that it must meet a total
capital ratio of 13.6 percent, the bank said in a statement.
It said the exact deadline for it to comply would be set by
the FMA "at a later stage".
Volksbanken, one of six Austrian lenders due to come under
direct European Central Bank supervision next year, said it had
a total capital ratio under Basel II standards of 15 percent as
of the end of October.
"This ratio will decline in future due to the changeover
from Basel II to Basel III, as well VBAG's loss on a single
entity level for the business year 2013, which will likely
exceed 200 million euros ($273 million)," it said.
"Additional capital measures are being evaluated in order to
meet a possible capital requirement."
($1 = 0.7316 euros)
