VIENNA, Sept 12 Austrian taxpayers will not
automatically have to provide more support to struggling lender
Volksbanken AG, new Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling was quoted as saying by newspaper Die Presse.
Schelling was until this month chairman of the
part-nationalised lender, one of six Austrian banks undergoing
the European Central Bank's asset quality review and a stress
test to see if the euro zone's biggest lenders can withstand
shocks to the system.
Sources close to the situation said last month that
Volksbanken, which has already got 1.35 billion euros ($1.75
billion) in public support, believes it does not have enough
capital to pass the test.
In an interview published on Friday, Schelling was asked
whether the Austrian taxpayer would have to jump in again to
prop up Volksbanken.
"No, he does not. We expect results of the stress test in
October. Then there is a deadline of six to nine months to
restore the desired condition. But we have to announce within
two weeks where the trip is headed," he said.
Banks being scrutinised by the ECB have six months to close
any capital gap from its asset quality review of their balance
sheets, and nine months to address shortfalls from the adverse
scenario test which checks if they can maintain a 5.5 percent
core capital adequacy ratio in times of stress.
They need an 8 percent ratio under baseline scenarios.
Volksbanken is majority owned by dozens of regional savings
banks. The state took a 43 percent stake as part of a rescue in
2012.
Credit ratings agency Fitch said this month it expects
Volksbanken to fail the adverse scenario stress test and
reiterated the lender may need more state aid.
Volksbanken has declined to comment until the stress test
results are official.
