UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA, June 26 The cost for lighting group Zumtobel of closing two magnetics plants in Austria and Australia would be 10-15 million euros ($13-20 million), the company's chief executive told Reuters.
"These are plants in a technology where we have been saying for some time that the technology has no chance of survival," Harald Sommerer said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. "We calculate the costs at 10 to 15 million euros."
Zumtobel said on Tuesday it was withdrawing from magnetics. It said it would close a plant in the Austrian province of Styria and might close another site in Melbourne, Australia, if a potential investor did not come through.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources