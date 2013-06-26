VIENNA, June 26 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel said on Wednesday it could give no forecast for the current financial year as visibility remained low amid a poor macroeconomic environment.

Zumtobel said it would focus on cost efficiency and strategic brand development during the year to April 2014, and confirmed a 3 percent fall in full-year sales and slight rise in operating profit it reported earlier this month.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)