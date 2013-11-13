By Steven Scheer
| TEL AVIV
TEL AVIV Nov 13 Austrian Airlines is looking to
boost capacity on its route to Tel Aviv as early as next summer
once an open skies agreement between Israel and Europe takes
hold, a senior official at Austrian said on Wednesday.
The open skies deal starts to go into effect next April and
the relaxation of restrictions and quotas on flights between
Israel and European Union countries is expected to increase
competition and help Israel's economy.
Stephan Linhart, director of international sales at
Austrian, said the Austrian and Israeli governments have yet to
approve more flight frequencies but he believes an announcement
will be made very soon.
Austrian, owned by Lufthansa, flies two rountrip
flights a day between Tel Aviv and Vienna. Linhart said a third
flight a day would be most likely since the route already uses
Airbus A321s and a shift to widebody Boeing 767s would mean
fewer passengers and higher operating costs.
To be able to add another flight by the summer, Austrian
would need at least three months notice from the government. If
not, then the extra daily flight would have to wait until 2015,
he said. It also needs approval from upper management but the
carrier has discussed the issue since the open skies deal was
forged earlier this year.
Israel is Austrian's third largest intercontinental market
after the United States and Japan and one of the airline's most
profitable, Linhart told Reuters at an event to mark 50 years of
flying to Israel.
A third daily flight, he noted, could be used to attract
more Israelis to Vienna.
Linhart said he did not see a bid by Israel's government to
boost the number of low-cost carriers as a threat.
"It's also an opportunity," he said. "It increases demand
and increases passenger potential. We are working in a highly
competitive market ... so this would just add to that."