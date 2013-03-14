* Raises dividend 6 percent to 1.80 euros

VIENNA, March 14 Austrian Post is to raise its 2012 dividend by 6 percent after meeting its profit and sales targets thanks to efficiency measures and a higher domestic market share.

The company said on Thursday increased deliveries of online purchases had compensated for an ongoing substitution of postal mail by email. Advertising revenues from direct mail, while slightly down, still accounted for 19 percent of sales.

The postal operator said its 2012 core profit (EBITDA) margin was 11.5 percent, near the top end of its 10-12 percent target range, and sales rose 1 percent to 2.37 billion euros ($3.07 billion).

The company has expanded in the growth markets of Poland, Bulgaria and Romania through acquisitions in the past year and said further acquisitions to round off and safeguard its core business were possible.

It expects stable or slightly higher revenues again this year and its EBITDA margin to remain within the 10-12 percent range.

Austrian Post had depreciation, impairment and amortisation losses of 89 million euros, largely due to severance and other personnel-related costs and a writedown of its stake in BAWAG bank, whose branches offer Post's postal services.

But net profit remained stable at 123 million euros thanks to income tax benefits.

($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Merriman)