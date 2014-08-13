* Downgrades Erste, RZB and Bank Austria
* Applied one-notch negative adjustment for the banks
* New law causes uncertainty over state support, S&P says
(Adds background, detail)
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's has downgraded three systemically important Austrian
banks - Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich, Erste Group
and Unicredit Bank Austria - in response to
new bail-in legislation.
In a statement on Wednesday S&P said its move follows the
July 31 imposition of a law that will wipe out the claims of
subordinated debt holders in nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria
despite a debt guarantee from the State of Carinthia.
The Austrian government's decision to impose losses on
Hypo's subordinated debtholders indicates that the authorities'
stance towards supporting systemically important banks is
wavering, S&P said.
"In our view, the new law indicates reduced predictability
of extraordinary government support for systemically important
banks, and for banks' hybrid capital instruments and
grandfathered debt, than we previously envisaged," S&P said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"The negative outlooks on three banks reflect our view that
the likelihood of state support could diminish further, as well
as bank and industry-specific factors," S&P added.
S&P applied a one-notch negative adjustment to its ratings
on the three banks.
It lowered the long and short-term counterparty credit
ratings of Erste Group Bank to A-/A-2, from A/A-1, and of
Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich to A-/A-2 from A/A-1.
S&P also lowered the long-term counterparty credit rating on
UniCredit Bank Austria to BBB+ from A-, while affirming the A-2
short-term rating.
The outlook on all three banks is negative, S&P said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)