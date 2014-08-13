BRIEF-Boom Technology says sold upto $41.9 mln in equity financing
* Disclosed in Form D to U.S. SEC that it has sold upto $41.9 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mQpVth
FRANKFURT Aug 13 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded three systemically important Austrian banks - Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich, Erste Group and Unicredit Bank Austria - in response to new bail-in legislation.
"In our view, the new law indicates reduced predictability of extraordinary government support for systemically important banks, and for banks' hybrid capital instruments and grandfathered debt, than we previously envisaged," S&P said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The negative outlooks on three banks reflect our view that the likelihood of state support could diminish further, as well as bank and industry-specific factors," S&P added.
S&P lowered the long and short-term counterparty credit ratings of Erste Group Bank to A-/A-2, from A/A-1, and of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich to A-/A-2 from A/A-1.
S&P also lowered the long-term counterparty credit rating on UniCredit Bank Austria to BBB+ from A-, while affirming the A-2 short-term rating.
The outlook on all three banks is negative, S&P said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON, March 22 Sterling recovered and government bond futures fell back on Wednesday, after an assailant was shot outside the UK parliament by police, loud bangs were heard and a Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen injured people.
* EU poised to formally block Deutsche Boerse LSE deal - sources