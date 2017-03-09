VIENNA, March 9 Austrian Post reported on Thursday full-year operating profit in 2016 of 202.3 million euros ($213 million) and net profit of 153 million that were in line with the average estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Austrian Post also confirmed its 2017 outlook for revenue and earnings before interest and tax to stay on last year's level.

It added its top priority in Turkey was to preserve the value of its Aras Kargo shareholding whose majority owner does not want the Austrian group to exercise a call option to increase its stake to 75 percent. The two sides have initiated proceedings against each other in Switzerland and Turkey. ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)