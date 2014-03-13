* Dividend raised to 1.90 eur/shr from 1.80 eur
* Targets flat sales, EBITDA margin 10-12 pct, higher EBIT
* 2013 EBIT 186 mln eur, revenues 2.37 bln eur
(Adds details on results, outlook)
VIENNA, March 13 Austrian Post
proposed a 6 percent dividend increase for 2013 after a year
helped by consolidation of subsidiaries in central and eastern
Europe and elections in Austria.
The company, whose valuation has been lifted by initial
public offerings in the European mail sector, said on Thursday
it targeted stable revenues, a core profit margin of 10-12
percent and improved operating profit this year.
Annual earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 2
percent to 186 million euros ($259 million), in line with the
Reuters poll average of 184 million euros, as Austrian Post cut
staff costs and improved efficiency.
Sales were flat at 2.37 billion euros, missing the poll
average, as a rise in postal traffic thanks to election
campaigns and absentee ballots in Austria were offset by an
ongoing substitution of letter mail by electronic media.
"In the future, we will also pursue growth in the parcel
business and in our international business in order to
compensate for declining mail volumes," Austrian Post said in a
statement on Thursday.
Deutsche Post on Wednesday reported a 7 percent
rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and a 0.6 percent
decline in revenues amid a cautious recovery in Europe and a
boom in online shopping in Germany.
($1 = 0.7192 Euros)
