VIENNA, March 7 Austrian Post has agreed to sell its German logistics unit Trans-o-Flex to an unspecified German strategic investor, the company said on Monday, releasing its earnings for 2015 three days early.

"The acquisition is expected to take place in the coming weeks subject to the approval of the German competition authority," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)