VIENNA Nov 28 Austria has re-opened the sale of the Balkan network of nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria , with no exclusivity for a bidder group led by Advent International, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Hypo had agreed in principle to sell the asset to U.S. private equity group Advent and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), but now other suitors who had submitted formal bids would be allowed back into the process, the sources said on condition they not be identified. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Shadia Nasralla)