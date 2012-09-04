SYDNEY, Sept 4 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group on Tuesday slashed capital spending by $1.6
billion and revised its expansion schedule for iron ore
production due to a softening market brought on by weak demand
in China
The world's no. 4 iron ore producer, which sells most of it
ore to Chinese steel mills, said staff numbers and operating
costs would be reduced immediately to save around $300 million.
These measures would result in a reduction to the previous
production guidance of 86.5 million tonnes to a range of between
82 million and 84 million tonnes, the company said.
Capital spending in the fiscal year 2013 will be $4.6
billion, down from $6.2 billion planned previously, according to
Fortescue.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)