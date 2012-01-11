SYDNEY Jan 11 Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group on Wednesday suspended iron ore loading operations Australia ahead of a cyclone bearing down on the west Australia coast.

Mines located inland from the coastline were experiencing heavy rainfall as Category 1 Cyclone Heidi made its way toward land but were so far still operating, according to the companies.

Rio Tinto ships around 225 millions tonnes of iron ore a year from terminals at the ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert.

Fortescue operates at an annualized production rate of 55 million tonnes and uses a terminal at Port Hedland about 200 km(125 miles) north.

BHP Billiton also uses terminals at Port Hedland to ship around 155 million tonnes of iron ore a year.