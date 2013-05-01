* Drug missed main goal of improving social withdrawal
* Company says trial offered better idea of who would
benefit
* Plans for new trial of drug already under way
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, May 1 The first-ever drug designed to
treat social impairments associated with autism failed to show a
benefit in a midstage trial, representing a blow to families and
to privately held drugmaker Seaside Therapeutics.
Results of the study, presented on Wednesday at the
International Meeting for Autism Research in Spain, showed the
drug known as STX209 failed to improve symptoms of social
withdrawal in a 12-month study of 150 individuals with a wide
range of symptoms and impairment.
Although the drug missed its main goal, Dr. Randall
Carpenter, president and chief executive officer of Cambridge,
Massachusetts-based Seaside, said in an interview the study did
show a benefit in some patients, especially among individuals
with higher IQ.
Carpenter said Seaside has already met with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration to devise a new study based on the
current trial's findings that he believes may yet lead to the
drug's approval.
"We believe our drug works at a molecular level that
corrects signaling pathway abnormalities, circuit abnormalities
and even anatomical abnormalities," Carpenter said.
"So the real question for us is if you have a
disease-modifying therapeutic, how would you demonstrate that in
a short term clinical trial," Carpenter said.
Seaside's drug STX209, or arbaclofen, works to control an
overabundance of signaling or "noise" at brain synapses by
reducing the amount of the neurotransmitter glutamate that is
available in the brain.
The drug is the first of a handful of treatments in
development that are expressly designed to correct the
genetically induced signaling problems in the brain that result
in autism.
Other companies in the space include Swiss drugmakers
Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG, which last
year licensed patents from Seaside for the use of drugs known as
mGluR5 antagonists that attack the signaling problem in a
different way.