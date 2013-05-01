* Drug missed main goal of improving social withdrawal
* Company says trial offered better idea of who would
benefit
* Plans for new trial of drug already under way
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, May 1 The first-ever drug designed to
treat social impairments associated with autism failed to show a
benefit in a midstage trial, representing a blow to families and
to privately held drugmaker Seaside Therapeutics.
Results of the study, presented on Wednesday at the
International Meeting for Autism Research in Spain, showed the
drug known as STX209 failed to improve symptoms of social
withdrawal in a 12-month study of 150 individuals aged 5 to 21,
most with classic autistic disorder.
The primary goal was based on parent observations, but on a
secondary measure scored by clinicians, there was a significant
difference between those in the study on the drug and those who
were on a placebo.
"This is a clinically relevant level of change," Dr. Jeremy
Veenstra-Vanderweele Of Vanderbilt University, one of the
study's key investigators, said in a webcast from the meeting.
"If you look within the subjects to understand who actually
improved, those who improved seemed to be those with higher IQ,"
Veenstra-Vanderweele said.
He said an analysis of the results showed improvements in
day-to-day social function, as measured on a scale known as the
violent adaptive behavior scale.
"This is a scale that a lot of us as investigators didn't
think could move over this period of time. So this is a
potentially very exciting, novel outcome," he said.
He said the next step is to test to see if this same finding
can be observed in a larger clinical trial that specifically
targets changes in this behavior.
In general, individuals with autism struggle with
difficulties in communication, behavior and social interaction.
U.S. government researchers said in March that as many as one in
50 American school-age children have a diagnosis of autism,
which can range from highly functioning individuals to those
with severe speech and intellectual disabilities.
Dr. Randall Carpenter, president and chief executive officer
of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, said Seaside has
already met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to devise
a new study based on the current trial's findings that he
believes may yet lead to the drug's approval.
"We believe our drug works at a molecular level that
corrects signaling pathway abnormalities, circuit abnormalities
and even anatomical abnormalities," Carpenter said.
"So the real question for us is, if you have a
disease-modifying therapeutic, how would you demonstrate that in
a short-term clinical trial?" Carpenter said.
He said the company has collected genetic samples from more
than 400 subjects and plans to study the specific genetic
differences to get a better idea of which patients will likely
respond to the drug.
Seaside's drug STX209, or arbaclofen, works to control an
overabundance of signaling or "noise" at brain synapses by
reducing the amount of the neurotransmitter glutamate that is
available in the brain.
The drug is the first of a handful of treatments in
development that are expressly designed to correct the
genetically induced signaling problems in the brain that result
in autism.
Other companies in the space include Swiss drugmakers
Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG, which last
year licensed patents from Seaside for the use of drugs known as
mGluR5 antagonists that attack the signaling problem in a
different way.