* Teams identify four new autism risk genes
* Older fathers more likely to pass autism to offspring
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, April 4 A sweeping study of hundreds of
families with autism has found that spontaneous mutations can
occur in a parent's sperm or egg cells that increase a child's
risk for autism, and fathers are four times more likely than
mothers to pass these mutations on to their children,
researchers said on Wednesday.
The results of three new studies, published in the journal
Nature, suggest mutations in parts of genes that code for
proteins - called the exome - play a significant role in autism.
And while these genetic mistakes can occur across the
genetic code, and many are harmless, they can cause big problems
when they occur in parts of the genome needed for brain
development. One of the three teams found these glitches may
result in a five to 20 times higher risk of developing autism.
"These results confirm that it's not the size of the genetic
anomaly that confers risk, but its location," said Dr. Thomas
Insel, director of the National Institute of Mental Health, one
of the National Institutes of Health, which funded one of the
studies.
Among the other findings, the teams - led by Mark Daly of
the Broad Institute at Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, Dr. Matthew State of Yale University and Evan
Eichler of the University of Washington in Seattle - identified
several hundred new suspect genes that could eventually lead to
new targets for autism treatments.
Many of the researchers were part of the Autism Sequencing
Collaborative, the largest effort of its kind to use advanced
gene sequencing technology to identify the genetic underpinnings
of autism.
Autism encompasses a wide spectrum of disorders, ranging
from profound inability to communicate and mental retardation to
relatively mild symptoms, as in Asperger's syndrome.
In the United States, an estimated 1 in 88 children have
autism, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention, and while scientists believe
genetics account for 80 to 90 percent of the risk for developing
autism, most cases of autism cannot be traced to a known
inherited cause.
Scientists previously have found dozens of genes that may
raise the risk of autism. But genetic causes only explain about
10 percent of cases, and recent studies have pointed to
environmental factors, possibly arising at conception, as a
potential trigger.
SEQUENCED DATA
For this study, researchers sequenced data from 549 families
that included both parents and a single child with autism. In
most of these families, only one child had autism.
They identified at least three genes using this approach,
and a fourth using a different approach.
Joseph Buxbaum, director of the Seaver Autism Center at
Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and a co-author of
one of the studies, said the combined results from the three
studies suggest some 600 to 1,200 genes may contribute the risk
of developing autism.
The trick will be identifying specific networks in the brain
in which these genes interact, so that researchers can begin to
develop new treatments.
"We now have a good sense of the large number of genes
involved in autism," Buxbaum said.
One of the studies by Dr. Evan Eichler and colleagues at the
University of Washington in Seattle suggested how environmental
factors might influence genetics.
They looked specifically to see where these spontaneously
occurring genetic mistakes were coming from: the father's sperm
or the mother's egg cells.
They found that new mutations occurred four times more
frequently in sperm cells than in egg cells, and the older the
father, the more likely he was to have sperm with these
spontaneous mutations.
One possible reason for this, Buxbaum said, is that men make
sperm every day, and this high turnover rate increases the
chance for errors to occur in the genetic code that could be
passed on to their offspring.
"It tells us that sperm production is an imperfect process,"
Buxbaum said in a telephone interview.
"It's primarily driven by a dad's age. That makes sense. As
you get older, there are more and more chances for problems."
He said these findings support other studies that show older
fathers have a slightly increased risk of having a child with an
autism spectrum disorder.
Buxbaum stressed that everyone has these slight mistakes in
their genetic code, but when they occur in areas critical to
brain development, they can cause different types of autism.
Kevin Mitchell, a geneticist at Trinity College Dublin, who
was not involved in the research, said in a statement the
studies help explain how autism can be an inherited disorder but
not always run in families.
"The explanation is that many cases are caused by new
mutations - ones that arise in the germline (eggs and
sperm). The studies reported in Nature are trying to find those
mutations and see which genes are affected," he said.
The researchers say the studies just scratch the surface of
what will be needed to fully understand the genetic causes of
autism. But the new approach, sequencing genetic changes in the
region where genes code for proteins, appears to be the best
place to look.
"Prior to the advent of new DNA sequencing technology, we
were largely wandering in the dark searching for autism genes,"
said Matthew State, co-director of the Yale Program on
Neurogenetics and a senior author of one the three papers.
"Now we are getting a clear view of the genetic landscape
and finally have the tools in hand to find a large proportion of
the many genes contributing to autism."
(Reporting By Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Vicki Allen)