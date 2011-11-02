BRUSSELS Nov 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Oct 2011 Sept 2011 Oct 2010

Total for the month 42,462 41,427 43,570

Year-on-year change (pct) -2.54 +2.13 +9.68

Year-to-date total 483,008 440,546 477,567

Cumulative change (pct) +1.14 +1.51 +15.18

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 23.25 percent for October compared with 22.06 for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen , Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)