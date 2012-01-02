BRUSSELS Jan 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010

Total for the month 48,763 40,440 29,243

Year-on-year change (pct) +66.75 -0.24 +10.56

Year-to-date total 572,211 523,448 547,347

Cumulative change (pct) +4.54 +1.03 +14.94

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.72 percent for December compared with 21.18 for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.