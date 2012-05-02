BRUSSELS, May 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011

Total for the month 48,326 59,915 53,300

Year-on-year change (pct) -9.3 -5.7 -7.0

Year-to-date total 196,689 148,363 223,204

Cumulative change (pct) -11.9 -12.7 2.1

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.0 percent in April compared with 21.2 percent for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.