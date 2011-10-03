BRUSSELS, Oct 3 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations Sept 2011 Aug 2011 Sept 2010
Total for the month 41,427 37,788 36,945
Year-on-year change (pct) 12.13 0.66 3.53
Year-to-date total 440,546 399,119 433,997
Cumulative change (pct) 1.51 0.52 15.77
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share
of 24.31 percent for September, compared with 21.4 percent for
the same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen , Seat, Audi,
Skoda, Bentley, Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)