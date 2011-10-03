HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 3:35 P.M. EST/2035 GMT

Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: IMMIGRATION Trump steps up his criticism of the U.S. judicial system by saying courts seem to be "so political," a day after his U.S. travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under scrutiny by an appeals court. COMPANIES Trump's Twitter attack on Nordstrom Inc for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line raises concerns about the use of his White