The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011

Total for the month 44,732 48,763 53,236

Year-on-year change (pct) -15.98 +66.75 +7.8

Year-to-date total - 572,211 -

Cumulative change (pct) - +4.54 -

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.26 percent for January compared with 20.1 percent for the same month the prior year.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.