BRUSSELS, June 1 The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly
data:
New car registrations May 2012 Apr 2012 May 2011
Total for the month 40,780 48,326 54,888
Year-on-year change (pct) -25.7 -9.3 +15.01
Year-to-date total 237,469 196,689 278,092
Cumulative change (pct) -14.61 -11.9 +4.42
The agency said it did not break down the numbers into
individual brands in May.
Febiac said in the press release that the numbers may have
been impacted by problems with the IT systems at the relevant
government authorities.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but
registered in Belgium.