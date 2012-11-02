UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Nov 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Friday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Oct 2012 Sep 2012 Oct 2011
Total for the month 41,846 33,660 42,462
Year-on-year change (pct) -1.45 -18.75 -2.54
Year-to-date total 428,579 386,733 483,008
Cumulative change (pct) -11.27 -12.22 +1.14
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 23.63 percent for October compared with 22.06 percent for the same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources