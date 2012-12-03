BRUSSELS Dec 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011

Total for the month 35,834 41,846 40,440

Year-on-year change (pct) -11.39 -1.45 -0.24

Year-to-date total 464,413 428,579 523,448

Cumulative change (pct) -11.28 -11.27 +1.03

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 22.70 percent in November compared with 23.25 percent for November 2011.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.