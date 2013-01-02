BRUSSELS Jan 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data:

New car registrations Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011

Total for the month 22,324 35,834 48,763

Year-on-year change (pct) -54.22 -11.39 +66.75

Year-to-date total 486,737 464,413 572,211

Cumulative change (pct) -14.94 -11.28 +4.54

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.97 percent for December compared with 20.72 for December 2011.

D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.