UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Jan 2 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011
Total for the month 22,324 35,834 48,763
Year-on-year change (pct) -54.22 -11.39 +66.75
Year-to-date total 486,737 464,413 572,211
Cumulative change (pct) -14.94 -11.28 +4.54
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.97 percent for December compared with 20.72 for December 2011.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources