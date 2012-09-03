UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, Sept 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data: New car registrations Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011 Total for the month 31,256 36,701 37,788 Year-on-year change (pct) -17.29 5.20 0.66 Year-to-date total 353,073 321,817 399,119 Cumulative change (pct) -11.54 -10.94 0.52 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.82 percent for August compared with 24.07 percent for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources