BRUSSELS, Sept 3 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data: New car registrations Aug 2012 July 2012 Aug 2011 Total for the month 31,256 36,701 37,788 Year-on-year change (pct) -17.29 5.20 0.66 Year-to-date total 353,073 321,817 399,119 Cumulative change (pct) -11.54 -10.94 0.52 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.82 percent for August compared with 24.07 percent for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)