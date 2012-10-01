UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Oct 1 The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly data:
New car registrations Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Sept 2011
Total for the month 33,660 31,256 41,427
Year-on-year change (pct) -18.75 -17.29 12.13
Year-to-date total 386,733 353,073 440,546
Cumulative change (pct) -12.22 -11.54 1.51
Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 24.07 percent for September compared with 24.31 percent for the same month the prior year.
D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands.
NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources