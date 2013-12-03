TORONTO Dec 3 Chrysler's Canadian arm
reported a near 13 percent jump in November sales, its best
performance since 2001, the automaker said on Tuesday, bolstered
in part by strong sales of both its 2013 Jeep Cherokee and the
all-new 2014 model.
It sold 19,206 cars and trucks, compared with 17,013 sold
last November, and extended its year-over-year sales growth to
48 months.
Car sales rose 9 percent to 3,053 last month, while truck
sales climbed 13.7 percent to 16,153.
Overall vehicle sales for Chrysler Canada are up 6.8 percent
so far this year, and are already ahead of full year 2012 sales,
Chrysler said.
In the United States, aggressive discounting and the
continued popularity of big pickup trucks helped propel November
vehicle sales well past expectations.