DETROIT, June 21 U.S. auto sales will rise 16
percent this month compared with a year ago, and the annual
sales pace will rise slightly from May to around 13.9 million, a
key forecasting group said Thursday.
Vehicle sales in June will reach nearly 1.3 million,
according to J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Of the total sales,
21 percent will be to fleet customers, such as rental car
companies.
At 13.9 million, June's annualized sales rate would top the
13.7 million sales rate in May. Still, it would be below the 14
million threshold that the U.S. auto industry surpassed during
the first four months of the year.
J.D. Power and LMC adjust their percentage changes based on
the number of selling days in each month. The two firms predict
total light vehicle sales this year will reach 14.5 million.
"Concerns regarding the macroeconomic environment and
another potential summer slowdown have increased, but we expect
the sales pace to remain strong and stable throughout the second
half of the year," said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of
forecasting at LMC Automotive.
Since April, gas prices have fallen, which has cut demand
for hybrid and electric vehicles. LMC predicts hybrid and
electric vehicles will account for 3.2 percent of auto sales
this year.
Major automakers, including General Motors Co, Ford
Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, will report June
U.S. auto sales on July 3.
